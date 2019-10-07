Officer Down Ride honors fallen local law enforcement

The Kern County 999 Foundation held its annual Officer Down Ride on Saturday to honor fallen law enforcement.

The ride started at Original Roadhouse Steaks and BBQ on Rosedale Highway, made its way to the Kern County Law Enforcement Memorial at the Libery Bell on Truxtun Avenue and returned to the restaurant. Proceeds from the event supports the foundation.

Bryon Sandrini, president of the foundation, spoke at the memorial site on Saturday. The memorial has a full list of names of Kern County officers who have lost their lives.

“Behind me in this memorial is one of my best friends, Dennis Moore, who was a sergeant in the police department when he passed away. So knowing those people, working with those people, trusting your life to those people every day that you work, them watching your back, this is what I have to do.”