BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 17th annual motorcycle ride honoring fallen law enforcement is set to hit the road this weekend.

The Officer Down Ride, taking place on Oct. 7, will include lunch at Original Roadhouse Grill after the motorcade makes it’s way downtown. The ride leaves from Original Roadhouse Grill at 9 a.m., and will include stops at the downtown Law Enforcement Memorial and Minter Field Air Museum.

Original Roadhouse Grill says 100% of proceeds made from ticket sales and food will be donated to the Kern County 999 “Officer Down” Foundation. Sikh Riders of America will provide a complimentary breakfast the day of the event, during registration.

This fundraiser will feature a live band, a live auction and possibly some memorial speakers. Riders participating in the event can also pick up “poker” cards at various stops along the way; the best poker hand presented after the ride will receive a cash prize.

In 2022, over 500 riders were fed by the Original Roadhouse Grill.