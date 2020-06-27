Officer David Nelson remembered 5 years after his death while in the line of duty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is remembering a fallen officer killed in the line of duty five years ago.

Officer David Nelson was involved in a pursuit after stopping an unlicensed vehicle. During the chase his car slid off the roadway and hit a utility pole on Mount Vernon Avenue. He died of his injuries at Kern Medical Center.

Nelson is survived by his parents, Larry and Mary Nelson, and his brothers Erik and Michael.

Since then, his family has helped raise money to fund scholarships for students. A park on Niles Street in East Bakersfield was named in his memory.