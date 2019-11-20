Office1 returns to Bakersfield roots

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of the nation’s largest office technology providers is returning to Bakersfield. Office1 based out of Las Vegas announced its partnership with Turk’s Kern Copy.

Office1 President Todd Rogers is a Central California native and is eager to contribute to the city that launched his career, according to a press release from the company.

“I’m a fourth generation Kern County native; I cut my baby teeth and my business teeth right here in Bakersfield,” said Todd Rogers, President of Office1.

“I’m excited to return home and work with such amazing people. We’re thrilled to expand into such a rapidly growing area of California, continuing our mission to craft personalized, proactive technology solutions for businesses.”

Office1’s partnerships with Turk’s Kern Copy is an effort to expand their offerings in California allowing them to better serve new and current customers.

“We’re very excited about the new opportunities that Office1 can provide for our customers,” said Luis Carmona, Market Manager of Turk’s Kern Copy. “Our customers will continue to receive the best customer service possible, as well as the opportunity to grow their businesses by improving their technology and operations.”