BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A tap lounge in the heart of downtown Bakersfield is celebrating their first year of operation this weekend.

Off the Rails Tap Lounge, located at 1517 18th St., is celebrating its one-year anniversary on Friday, Aug. 25. The community is invited to a night of fun with live music from Mento Buru and DJ Mikey and food provided by Bucky’s Hot Chicken, according to the lounge’s Facebook page.

The event is for people ages 21 and over and will take place from 7 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. The entry cost is $5, organizers said.

For more information on Off the Rails, visit their Instagram page or Facebook page.