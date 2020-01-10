Off-duty officer who fell asleep with loaded gun in movie theater charged with disorderly conduct

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An off-duty police officer who fell asleep with a loaded gun in a movie theater in December has been charged with disorderly conduct, according to court records.

Bakersfield Police Officer Douglas Barrier will appear in Kern County Superior Court on Jan. 16 for an arraignment. Barrier was found sleeping inside an empty theater with a loaded gun in his lap at Studio Movie Grill on Dec. 19.

The staff member called police and the theater was evacuated as a precaution. When officers arrived, they arrested Barrier on suspicion of public intoxication.

The firearm was seized and Barrier was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.