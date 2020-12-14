Off-duty officer who fell asleep with loaded gun at movie theater in 2019 has returned to duty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A police officer who was off-duty and drinking when he fell asleep with a loaded gun at Studio Movie Grill in 2019 recently returned to duty, the Bakersfield Police Department has confirmed.

Earlier this year, Douglas Barrier pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, after he was found sleeping with his gun out at the movie theater in December 2019. In exchange, the charge was dismissed by the Kern County Superior Court on June 30, according to the court website.

Related Content Off-duty officer who fell asleep with loaded gun in movie theater charged with disorderly conduct

Court documents say Barrier was asleep with the gun in his crotch area with the barrel pointed toward the floor. There had been 16 people in the theater, staff told detectives, and all but Barrier left when the movie finished and lights turned on.

A staff member said she tried waking Barrier three times but got no response, according to the documents. An empty beer glass was on his table. Staff said Barrier did not order drinks during the movie but had purchased a beer in the lobby.

Barrier’s firearm was seized and he was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Besides the fact that the investigation had concluded and Barrier was allowed to return to duty, BPD said it could not provide any additional information, as it is a personnel matter.