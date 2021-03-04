Off-duty officer resuscitates landscaper who nearly drowned in backyard pool

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A landscaper was resuscitated by an off-duty officer after being found unresponsive in a backyard pool, police said.

The officer, identified by officials as Lt. Christopher Knutson, was told around 8 a.m Wednesday that someone was drowning in a pool at a residence in northwest Bakersfield, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release. Knutson found the landscaper at the bottom of the pool, removed the equipment weighing the man down and brought him to the surface.

The man had no pulse and wasn’t breathing, and Knutson performed CPR for several minutes, resuscitating him, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was in stable condition.