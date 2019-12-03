Off-duty KCFD firefighter helps people to safety during flash flood in Arizona

An off-duty firefighter with the Kern County Fire Department assisted in emergency evacuations during a flash flood in Arizona, the department said.

KCFD said an individual reached out to the department and said he was visiting the Havasupai Indian Reservation on Thanksgiving with his family when a flash flood struck the campground at night. The individual, who was not named by KCFD, said firefighter Justin Corely woke up campers and helped them to safety.

“Without Justin’s tireless efforts, there would have been fatalities,” the individual said. “Justin had his own situation to contend with, but he put his fellow campers ahead of his own needs.”

The individual said Corely’s wife also assisted in tending to people in need.

KCFD said the incident is “a great reminder of the value first responders provide to communities even while off duty.”