BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – As bad as Thursday night’s incident involving an alleged DUI driver was, just prior to the Christmas parade, it could have been so much worse.

The food service trailer that was selling hot dogs and pastrami sandwiches near 21st and H streets might have been a half-block to the west instead of where it was actually positioned, screening parade attendees from the suspect truck allegedly driven by 72-year-old Alan Booth, who was speeding in reverse gear.

Or it could have taken place somewhere else downtown – rather than directly across the street from Fire Station 1, where a dozen off-duty firefighters happened to be preparing to watch the parade with their families.

So there was plenty of good luck involved.

But try telling that to the families of Dominic Ledesma and his father Rocky Legault, who had staked out a great vantage point to watch Thursday’s annual Bakersfield Christmas Parade. Family members had just joined them and were just about to sit down in lawn chairs when it happened.

The alleged DUI driver came down an alley behind the Fox Theater toward 21st Street. Ron Whittine was walking down the street to join his family when he heard the sound of the crash and the screams. He couldn’t believe what he was told when he got there seconds later.

“(They told me) Rocky and Dom. And I said, ‘No way! No way this happened.’ And sure enough I looked over and that was them on the ground,” he said.

Two of his relatives, Savanna Ochoa and her husband Gabriel Padilla, heard the suspect’s truck behind them and turned around to see it crash into another truck, which was hitched to the big red food service trailer.

“We thought it was gonna stop when it hit the truck,” Ochoa said, “but as soon as it got traction again it slingshotted out.”

And then there was chaos.

“It did seem like it was on purpose,” Ochoa said, “because he was flooring it.”

Misti Cole, who runs the food truck, Poppi’s Pastrami, with her family, was talking to a young customer on the sidewalk.

“It was a little girl,” she said. “I was kind of bending down a little bit to talk to her and – very important what toppings she wanted – and that point is when I heard the squealing.”

The suspect’s truck, she said, got hooked, bumper to bumper, with hers.

“He never let go of the gas,” she said. “So at that point, he finally ripped off my grill and then it kind of diverted him and moved his truck and that’s when he hit the other people. They were sitting in front of my truck. … Had he not hit our truck, the investigator said, there would be so many casualties. He was backing up straight into the middle of everybody sitting there.”

Tim Ortiz of the Bakersfield Fire Department said off-duty firefighters leaped immediately into action.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It happened right in front of our downtown fire station,” he said. “It was a terrible event, unfortunate, but it couldn’t have happened at a better location. We had all our off-duty personnel that were there, actually just to watch the parade, there with their families, and as soon as they knew their families were OK and safe, they just jumped right into action.”

42-year-old Rocky Legault and his son, 21-year-old Dominic Ledesma, are at Kern Medical in serious but stable condition with multiple fractures including facial, spine and skull fractures. An unidentified third victim, age 77, who was sitting nearby them, is also at Kern Medical with serious injuries.

Whittine and his wife Nikkie Frautso have set up a GoFundMe account for their two relatives. Whittine says he owes a debt of gratitude to Legault.

“He’s been there since I was a little one,” he said. “He taught me how to be a man, really. He’s a father, he’s a brother, he’s everything to me. He’s my role model.”

Are there lessons to be learned from this incident? Almost certainly there are. But for now, people are just taking time to be grateful it wasn’t worse.