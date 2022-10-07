BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just in time for the Halloween season George the Giant is bringing his Strange Museum of Oddities & Wonders to central Bakersfield.

This museum entails things you won’t see or experience at your garden variety museum.

The Highland High graduate says he’s been collecting unusual items for nearly 30 years and that his displays are family-friendly.

“You’re going to be able to go in there and see weird things, different things, you’re going to see artwork like carvings done on matchsticks, portraits done with human blood. I have a portrait done with dryer lint then you have crypto zoology so I have a crushed fairy, I have a chupacabra,” George McArthur with the museum said.

The museum is open every Friday and Saturday night in October and is located on Golden State Highway, behind Bakersfield ESports Center.

Tickets are $7.