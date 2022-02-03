‘Obscura’ selfie museum extends for 2 more weeks

Obscura Immersive Photo Experience

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, the Hub of Bakersfield announced that it would be extending the dates for its interactive art exhibit “Obscura” for two more Fridays to include Feb. 4 and Feb. 11.

Tickets for the new dates are on sale now. General Admission tickets are $20; $15 discount tickets are available for students, seniors, military, and first responders.

The popular selfie museum first came to town in January.

“Obscura” is an interactive photo experience that features a confetti playroom, projections and an art gallery where local art pieces are available for sale.

“Obscura” is located at 2020 G Street.

For more information, visit “Obscura’s” website.

