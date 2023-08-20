BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Oak Creek Road has been shut down between Tehachapi Willowsprings Road and Koch Street, according to Kern County Public Works.

The city updated the road status and closure website around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. The cause of the closure is due to heavy rains and flooding on the roadway.

There is no estimated time for when the roadway will be cleared.

The National Weather Service advises people not to drive through flooded roadways.

