Nye County, Nevada officials investigating man’s death as possibly related to Thursday’s 6.4 earthquake near Ridgecrest

Officials in Nye County, Nevada are investigating the death of a man who was found dead underneath a vehicle as possibly related to the 6.4 earthquake near Ridgecrest on July 4.

In a video release, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in Pahrump, Nevada on Tuesday at around 1 p.m. for a report of a man pinned underneath a vehicle.

Photo: Nye County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff’s deputies said they found the body of a 56-year-old man pinned underneath a vehicle.

Officials said the man was last seen at a gas station on July 3 — the day before Thursday’s 6.4 magnitude earthquake near Ridgecrest. That earthquake struck at about 10:34 a.m.

A second earthquake, measured as 7.1-magnitude, struck the same area near Ridgecrest on July 5.

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Adam Tippets said the man appeared to have been working on the vehicle at the time of the earthquake when it fell off the jacks.

The man’s identity was not released.