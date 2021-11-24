NY foundation pays off mortgage of slain Kern County Deputy Phillip Campas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The mortgage on the house of Kern County Deputy Phillip Campas, killed during a standoff with a gunman in Wasco, has been paid in full by a New York foundation.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid the mortgages of eight first responders in California who died this year, making sure their loved ones “will always have a place to call home,” according to a news release from the foundation.

The foundation has paid mortgages on 450 homes across the country in the past 20 years, the release said.

“We saw people from all walks of life join us on this quest to support our nation’s first responders and military families, those heroes — who are willing to lay down their lives for you or me — every single day,” said Frank Siller, the foundation’s chairman and CEO, in the release.

Campas, 35, was among five people killed during the July 25 incident. Gunman Jose Manuel Ramirez Jr., 41, also killed his wife, Viviana Ruiz Ramirez, 42, and sons Jose Manuel Ramirez III, 24, and Angel Manuel Ramirez, 17, before he was fatally shot by deputies.