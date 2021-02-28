NWS: February 2021 eighth driest February in Bakersfield since rain records began

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — February 2021 is on track to be the eighth driest February in Bakersfield since rainfall records began in 1893, according to the National Weather Service. 

NWS in Hanford said there is no chance of rain today in Bakersfield, bringing the expected rain total to 0.09 inches of rain this month. This is the lowest rain total for February in Bakersfield since 1917, which recorded 0.08 inches of rain, according to NWS.

