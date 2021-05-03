Nurses Week: “Thank you for giving HOPE” is this year’s theme

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today marks the beginning of Nurses Week, a week meant to celebrate and show appreciation for nurses around the country.

After more than a year spent battling COVID-19, this Nurse’s Week means more than ever. 17’s Ilyana Capellan spoke to Adventist Health Bakersfield’s Patient Care executive, Heather Van Housen, to see how they are celebrating the occasion.

A paint-by-number mural has been set up as a form of art therapy led by local mural artist Jennifer Williams-Cordova. If you recognize her, that’s because Williams Cordova has been making a name for herself around Kern County. She is the artist behind the “Spirit” mural on the side of our downtown studios. She has also brushed her way onto local hotspots like Panorama Park, David Nelson Pocket Park and Mural Alley.

“Thank you for giving HOPE” is the theme for this year’s Nurses Week. The hospital hopes the painting experience will bring joy to local nurses after such a challenging year.