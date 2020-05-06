Dignity Health nurses isolate from son ahead of his birthday

We’ve all made sacrifices in the face of this pandemic. But imagine sacrificing holding your child, because you took an oath to care for others, and now that oath, puts your child at risk. A local husband and wife, both nurses, faced that tough decision. Now they’re trying to make sure they don’t miss out on a milestone, even while the pandemic persists.

It has been nearly a month since Millicent and Hans Vega have hugged their little boy. He’s staying with Millicent’s parents while his parents continue to work. Millicent wrote about the decision in an emotional Facebook post. She says their son was born with a condition that makes him prone to respiratory illnesses, so he could be at heightened risk of complications from COVID-19. Because both Millicent and Hans work on the front lines of the pandemic, at Memorial Hospital, and Hans often works in the ICU, they decided they needed to protect little Bryson from exposure.

“We have to be creative,” says Hans about face-timing their son. “The hardest part is seeing him cry over the phone. Some days are harder than others. My mom says, ‘I can tell what days he really misses you guys.’ He refuses to say bye sometimes just because he doesn’t want to get off the phone and he wants to see us more,” says Millicent. “I was anticipating that it could possibly go as long as his birthday and I said, as long as he’s home for his birthday, I’m o.k. with it. And now we’ve come to that point and we’re not there yet. I’m gonna cry,” says Millicent. Bryson will turn two on Saturday. But the Vegas are trying to turn something bitter, into a sweet surprise. Millicent again turned to Facebook and put out a call for a parade fit for a two-year-old little boy, filled with cars and trucks of all kinds. “At the beginning we were thinking if it’s just an ambulance that would be awesome.” “Then she got a lot of messages and we were like what?” says Hans. A friend set up a Facebook page titled “Birthday ride by for Bryson.” As of Wednesday CHP, Bakersfield Fire and Bakersfield Police had confirmed they would be there.

Hans and Millicent will be close by for the parade on Saturday… to watch… and see his reaction… savoring his smile until they can once again hold him in their arms. “Is it enough, no, nothing cahnges nothing will accomodate to not having or hugging your son but it actually makes this birthday special too, because he will remember this and we are doing this and a lot of families are doing this to have a next birthday and a next birthday. So this birthday is truly special, we will remember it but this is just a preparation for the next birthday,” says Hans.

If you’d like to join in the parade, they plan to meet at 9:30 Saturday morning at the Park at River Walk, and caravan from there. The Vegas say they are so grateful for all the support from the community and family and friends and that it really has made this sacrifice a little easier.