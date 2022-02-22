Numerologists and punsters have a field day with 2-22-22 calendar oddity

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – We humans, unlike Earth’s other creatures, are consumed by numbers. They regulate the pace of our lives, they dictate the level of our prosperity. And when unusual configurations of numbers show up on our calendars, we humans kinda go crazy.

Like Tuesday, 2-22-22, the 22nd day of the second month of the 22nd year since the Gregorian calendar moved into the 2000s. It’s a Palindrome Day, where the date reads the same, frontward and backward. It’s also an Ambigram Day, where the date reads the same rightside-up as upside-down. OK, you have to use your imagination a little bit for that one.

People often see synchronous numbers in their daily lives, say on a clock or on a license plate, but the arrangement of Tuesday’s date is truly uncommon.

Numerology – that’s the pseudo-scientific study of the mystical relationship between numbers and coinciding events – tells us that twos connote balance and empathy. It’s a good time to think about the partnerships in your life, says Kathy Raedy of Evolvecore Hot Yoga.

“So the number two signifies or symbolizes relationships,” she said, “but not relationships broadly. It can specifically relate to your intuition, observation, reflection of those relationships, the relationships that you have in your life. So today is a really good day to take a look, take a step, and look at the relationships that are important to you.”

If so, 2-22-22 is a really good day to get married. A good day to give birth to twins, too, I suppose.

The number two symbolizes peacekeeping and diplomacy.

Try for a second not to pay attention to the fact that Russia chose this day to invade Ukraine. Good thing World War Two already happened.

Today’s date creates what’s known as an Angel Number – a series of repeating numbers like 2-2-2-2-2 that dictates the energy of the day. Today, numerologists say, is a good day to direct that energy toward teamwork. NATO allies, pay attention.

Layer on the fact 2-22-22 falls on a Tuesday and – how rare is this day in the grand scheme of possible date combinations? Did Jan. 11, 1111, a thousand years ago, fall on a Ones-day? Sadly no, and neither did New Year’s Day 1911 or 2011. And, no, looking ahead a thousand years, 3-3-33 will not fall on a Thirds-day.

A few local businesses decided to have fun with 2-2-2-2-2. At White Forest Nursery in southeast Bakersfield, at 2:22 p.m. sharp, they were dancing the two-step — and offering 22 percent off to anyone who wore a certain article of clothing – specifically, a dancer’s tu-tu.

“I mean, it’s quirky, it’s fun,” said Roman Uribe of White Forest Nursery. “We’re just trying to bring joy.”

Hopefully that deep discount didn’t cost them too-too much of their profit margin.