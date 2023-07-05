BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield shelters were busy all day on Wednesday after many cases of lost pets followed Fourth of July celebrations.

On Wednesday, July 5, local shelters reported 6 dogs were returned to owners, 25 stray dogs were taken in and 9 dogs were euthanized. Additionally, 4 dogs left with rescue crews and 2 dogs were adopted.

Many people were claiming their lost dogs while others were taking strays found on the streets to local shelters.

One of the people finding strays was Luis Alvarez, who said it feels like its 4th of July year-round for him.

“The fireworks situation is not like a 4th of July thing. It’s everyday, fireworks once a week, twice a week,” Alvarez told KGET. “Every year, the whole season, fireworks are not a tradition to me.”

Alvarez said it is a hostile environment for dogs in their neighborhood. Dogs run around all the time, and many end up being run over by cars.

The city shelters said they saw less intakes from last year, but those numbers are set to rise by Thursday morning.

Return-to-owner fees will be waived for the rest of the week at both the city and county shelters. If you have found a lost pet, the shelters encourage attempting to locate their owners through social media or the PawBoost database before surrendering the pet to the shelter.