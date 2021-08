Nuevo programa lleva vacunas contra COVID-19 a su casa

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We learn from history that we learn nothing from history. That's how two local veterans - one who fought in Vietnam, the other in Afghanistan - are describing the situation currently developing in Afghanistan.

"It is disturbing, to say the least,” said Dick Taylor, a Marine who fought during the Vietnam War. “To see the images that are coming back from Afghanistan is to see history repeating itself.”

For veterans of 20th century wars, this is Déjà vu. For veterans of 21st century wars, it reopens wounds that are still healing.

"When I see that I understand that level of fear of people,” said Chad Garcia an Afghanistan veteran. "What I am surprised at is how fast it happened - our presence there was vital to keep that place going."