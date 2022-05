BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nueva High School held it’s annual End-of-Year Student Recognition Assembly Wednesday morning.



It was a chance for local leaders and educators to recognize students who have shown academic excellence as well as personal growth during the past school year. State Assemblyman Rudy Salas was in attendance, handing out certificates of accomplishment to Nueva High seniors.

In all, 40 seniors were honored as they prepare to walk the stage in a matter of weeks.