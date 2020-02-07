Notorious Kern killer Jaime Osuna to undergo mental health evaluation as proceedings suspended in current murder case

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Criminal proceedings against convicted murderer Jaime Osuna, who killed a Bakersfield woman in 2011 and is accused of decapitating his cellmate, have been suspended after his attorney requested a mental health evaluation.

Osuna, 31, interrupted a pretrial conference Friday morning in Kings County Superior Court and told the court he wants to enter guilty pleas to two of the charges against him. He didn’t specify which charges.

A Marsden hearing — where a defendant tries to fire his court-appointed attorney — was then held and denied. Afterward, the mental health evaluation was requested by Osuna’s attorney.

The next hearing is set for April 10.

Osuna is charged with murder and other crimes in the slaying of 44-year-old Luis Romero. Court documents say Osuna decapitated Romero, his cellmate at Corcoran State Prison, in March. He also allegedly inflicted numerous other injuries to Romero’s body.

At the time of Romero’s death, Osuna was serving a sentence of life without parole for the torture and murder of Yvette Pena in 2011.

