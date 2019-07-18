Notice of violation issued against Chevron after 19,000 barrels of oil and water released at Cymric Oil Field

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A state agency has ordered Chevron to stop the flow from surface oil seeps at Cymric Oil Field and provide data covering the past 24 months after a total of 798,000 gallons of oil and water were released on three incidents since May 10 as a result of a steam injection operation.

There are no reported injuries or threats to drinking water, according to the Division of Oil, Gas, and Geothermal Resources (DOGGR). The spill occurred about 3.5 miles from McKittrick.

The agency on July 12 issued a notice of violation and ordered Chevron to do the following: