Nothing Bundt Cakes to celebrate National Bundt Day with free giveaways

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Get ready for a “Bundt Bash.”

In honor of National Bundt Day on Nov. 15, Nothing Bundt Cakes will be giving out free Confetti Bundlets to guests while supplies last.

Also, the first 22 people in line will receive a punch card for 12 free Bundtlets, one per month, redeemable through Nov. 14, 2020. Punch cards are limited to one per household.

“Nothing Bundt Cakes is all about celebrations, and National Bundt Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate with our guests on an even grander scale than we do each and every day,” said company CEO Kyle Smith.

The Bakersfield location of Nothing Bundt Cakes is at 600 Coffee Road.