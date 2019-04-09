Nothing Bundt Cakes giving away free cakes to celebrate 300th store opening

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of Nothing Bundt Cakes

BAKERSFIELD Calif. - Nothing Bundt Cakes will be celebrating the opening of their 300th bakery by giving away free bundt cakes across the nation.

On Tuesday, April 9, the bakery will give away 300 free Confetti Bundtlets at 3 p.m. for 300 seconds.

A coupon or special code is not needed to get in on the celebration.

The giveaway is limited to one person per cake while supplies last.

Nothing Bundt Cakes Bakersfield location can be found at 600 Coffee Rd.