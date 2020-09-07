‘Note to self, you are enough’: Fox Theater marquee displays message in honor of Suicide Prevention Month, Kern Behavioral Health crisis hotline

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The marquee at the Fox Theater displayed a message of hope in honor of Suicide Prevention Month on Monday. The message reads: “Note to self, you are enough!” Under the message, the phone number for the Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services crisis hotline is also displayed.

Sunday marked the beginning of Suicide Prevention Week and September is Suicide Prevention Month. Health experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on people’s mental and emotional health, along with their physical health.

Related Content CRISIS RESOURCES HERE: Behavioral Health and Recovery Services

According to the Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services website, assistance is given to any individual who calls the crisis hotline and there are no eligibility requirements. You can visit the Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services website for more resources and information at kernbhrs.org.

Resources

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the 24-hour Kern Behavioral Health crisis hotline at 1-800-991-5272. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.