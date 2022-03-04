BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Have you encountered a mountain lion or seen one in person? Not many do and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife explained why.

Over the past few years, more wild animals have been caught on camera near neighborhoods and residences and shared across the internet and social media. Some may wonder if this is due to the condition of the environment or other causes.

In reality, wild animals have always been around, you just don’t see them as often, as Ken Paglia with CDFW pointed out in a phone interview.

Now that technology is progressing at such a rate and readily available to the average consumer, so is more video from doorbell cameras, wildlife cameras and surveillance cameras. Hence, why it may seem like more wild animals including mountain lions are coming closer than you would like to your home and neighborhoods, explained Paglia.

Recently, a Kern County resident in the Bear Valley Springs area caught a mountain lion wandering around the driveway and around their home on camera. That is the key takeaway here, “camera”.

Paglia with CDFW says there is not much to worry about.

Typically, when you see a mountain lion in a residential area, it is usually a young male lion who has left its mother’s side and is in search of its own territory, said Paglia.

Mountain lions are just trying to find their way to somewhere else and sometimes passing through a residential area is part of that process.

Paglia said there are four-to-six-thousand mountain lions in California and anywhere deer are found, you will find mountain lions as well. Occasionally, mountain lions will try to attack a pet or small animal.

Sometimes mountain lions venture into residential areas because of droughts, fires and other environmental factors, but most of the time they are just passing through.

In one recent situation, however, a mountain lion wandered into a neighborhood in Selma and stuck around. What do you do?

Respect the animal and give it space, said Paglia. Most mountain lions are usually not dangerous and will leave the area if you give them space. Like any wild animal, mountain lions can be dangerous, but it is extremely rare for a lion to attack humans out of the blue.

If you come across a situation like in Selma, call the police.

Call local law enforcement and they will assess the situation, said Paglia. Once assessed they may call the fish and wildlife department. Fish and wildlife will first try to scare it away from the area and allow it to go back to its own habitat. If it doesn’t work or there is not a direct path back to its habitat, then relocation is the next option.

So, next time you see a mountain lion on camera, don’t be worried, it’s just passing through.