BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sonder has announced it is reopening for takeout and outside dining on Wednesday.

The restaurant, located at 9500 Brimhall Rd. Suite 100, said it will also offer delivery and cocktails to go. Sonder will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 3-10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 3-11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Sonder has been closed since late June due to COVID-19.