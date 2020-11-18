Northwest Bakersfield Baseball asking community for support to avoid possible closure

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Since the coronavirus pandemic effectively shutdown youth sports eight months ago, leagues like Northwest Bakersfield Baseball have been plagued with financial issues. After canceling their spring and fall seasons, the Cal Ripken league is now asking the community for assistance to help them get through this trying time.

Colby Lewis, a former pitcher for the Texas Rangers, has been at the forefront of garnering support for his childhood baseball league.

“This league needs to stay for our kids,” said Lewis.”It might be your small donation that helps get us through this pandemic.”

The Bakersfield native and his son Caden have been some of the league’s biggest supporters over the past decade. Now the pair wants to make sure the legacy of Northwest Bakersfield Baseball alive is and well for the next generation of Kern County kids.

“Please donate to Northwest Baseball,” said Caden. “It is a special community, and everybody there will do anything to keep the sport alive.”

Due to the lack of registration and snack bar revenue this year, the league is facing a financial crisis. They have to pay thousands to maintain their facilities every month with almost no operating budget.

“We are spending anywhere between eight and $11,000 a month just in maintenance costs,” said league treasure, Clint Baird. “Those costs happen whether or not we have kids playing games.”

He says the league needs to maintain the property for any hope of a future games.

“You can’t just let it go or it’ll cost hundreds of thousands to bring it back to playing shape,” said Baird. “We have 13 or 14 fields under our umbrella.”

On average, Northwest Baseball serves about 1,500 kids in Kern County each year. That includes players of all ages and backgrounds.

“I used to come out here a lot like six days, seven days a week,” said former player Alejandro Garza. “I love this place and don’t know what I’d do without it.

If you would like to support Northwest Bakersfield Baseball, click here.