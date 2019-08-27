Northeast Bakersfield collision leaves pedestrian dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a collision that killed a pedestrian in Northeast Bakersfield Monday night.

The collision happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Haley Street near Height Street.

Video from the scene shows a body on Haley Street in the street. The pedestrian appears to have been outside a crosswalk at the time of the collision.

The driver involved in the collision remained at the scene.

The collision was the second in Bakersfield Monday night.

A man suffered “moderate” injuries in a collision near South Chester Avenue and Planz Road at around 8:20 p.m.