BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The northbound lanes on Highway 99 are blocked at Buck Owens Boulevard due to a collision involving one vehicle, according to Caltrans. Traffic is backed up for approximately two miles.

It is a non-injury crash, according to the CHP traffic website.

Caltrans advises travelers to take alternate routes. There is no estimated time of opening at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.