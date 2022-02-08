Northbound Hwy 99 lane back open after crash involving semi

UPDATE: All lanes are back open.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Northbound Highway 99 is backed up due to an accident involving a semi-truck early this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic incident page.

Just before 3 a.m., a semi-truck crashed into a K-rail on northbound Highway 99 just north of Olive Road, according to CHP. As of 5:27 a.m., the northbound fast lane has been closed.

Expect delays if traveling northbound on Highway 99.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

