Northbound I-5 reduced to one lane at Grapevine due to multi-vehicle collision

GRAPEVINE, Calif. (KGET) — Northbound Interstate 5 is currently reduced to one lane at Grapevine Road due to a multi-vehicle collision.

Caltrans said traffic is backed up about four miles. Motorists should expect extended delays as crews work to clear the roadway. There is currently no estimate for when the lanes will reopen.

The California Highway Patrol says at around 1:24 p.m., a semi truck lost control, struck three vehicles and partially crashed through a guardrail and ended up on its side. Minor injuries have been reported in the crash.