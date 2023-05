BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The onramp to northbound I-5 at Highway 99 is temporarily closed Saturday for repairs, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page shows the closure at the onramp to northbound Interstate 5 from northbound Highway 99 for slab repairs.

CHP in Bakersfield said the closure is expected to last until 1 p.m. A detour is in place for motorists by taking Highway 166 from northbound Highway 99 and traveling west to I-5.