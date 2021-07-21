UPDATE: Northbound I-5 near Kings County line back open after closing for a brush fire

UPDATE (4:15 p.m.): All lanes on northbound Interstate 5 near the Kings County line are back open following a brush fire in the area, according to Caltrans.

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KGET) — Northbound Interstate 5 near the Kern/Kings county line has been reduced to one lane due to a brush fire.

Caltrans said traffic backed up about three miles and that motorists should expect delays in the area. There is no estimate for when the remaining lanes will reopen. Southbound lanes are open but traffic is moving slowly, according to the department.