UPDATE: All lanes on northbound I-5 near Gorman now open after 1,000-gallon asphalt spill

UPDATE (3:16 p.m.): All lanes on northbound I-5 at Highway 138 are now back open, according to Caltrans.

UPDATE (1:30 p.m.): One lane is now open on northbound I-5 just south of Gorman, according to Caltrans.

The other three lanes are still closed at this time and it is unknown how long it will be before additional lanes will be opened up. The department urges motorists to continue to avoid the area and use alternate routes as cleanup efforts continue.

UPDATE: One lane out of four is now open. Continue to avoid that are and use alternate routes as clean-up continues. Unknown duration. https://t.co/CsNSzpEDOm — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) May 1, 2021

GORMAN, Calif. (KGET) — Northbound Interstate 5 is closed just south of Gorman due to an asphalt spill.

Caltrans said all lanes are blocked on northbound I-5 at Highway 138 have been blocked after a semi truck spilled around 1,000 gallons of asphalt. Traffic has been diverted to eastbound Highway 138 then to Gorman Post Road. Traffic may then either turn back onto westbound 138 or take Gorman Post Road back to northbound I-5.

It is unknown at this time how long the I-5 will be closed. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.