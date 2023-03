BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 5 at Grapevine Road are closed because of police activity Monday night around 9 p.m., according to Caltrans District 6.

Traffic is backed up for about four miles, Caltrans officials said in a tweet they posted at 8:56 p.m.

Caltrans officials said there is no estimated time of opening.

Expect delays.

This is a developing story.