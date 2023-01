BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash involving five vehicles — including two semi-trucks — blocked all lanes of northbound Interstate 5 on Thursday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. just north of Lost Hills Road, according to CHP. It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was injured.

According to CHP, the onramp to northbound I-5 from Highway 46 was being closed. There’s no estimate as to when the northbound lanes will reopen.