UPDATE: Two lanes now open on northbound Hwy. 99 in Delano

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (6:50 a.m.): The No. 2 lane is now back open, according to Caltrans. The No. 3 lane is still currently closed.

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Northbound Highway 99 at Woollomes Avenue in Delano is partially blocked due to an overturned semi.

Caltrans said the truck is blocking two lanes. Traffic is moving forward slowly in the No. 1 lane. There is no estimate when the highway will be fully reopened.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News