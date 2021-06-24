UPDATE: Two lanes now open on northbound Hwy. 99 in Delano

UPDATE (6:50 a.m.): The No. 2 lane is now back open, according to Caltrans. The No. 3 lane is still currently closed.

Delano Area: Northbound 99 at Woollomes Ave; Update as of 6:30am: #1 and #2 NOW OPEN; #3 (slow lane) remains CLOSED due to big rig collision pic.twitter.com/fF0GTkL0Nw — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) June 24, 2021

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Northbound Highway 99 at Woollomes Avenue in Delano is partially blocked due to an overturned semi.

Caltrans said the truck is blocking two lanes. Traffic is moving forward slowly in the No. 1 lane. There is no estimate when the highway will be fully reopened.