BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Northbound Hwy. 99 has stop-and-go traffic from Ming Avenue to Olive Drive due to a non-injury collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The department said there was a four-vehicle crash early this morning and that the lanes on northbound 99 were cleared at around 6:45 a.m. However, traffic is still heavy in the area and motorists should expect delays.

This article will be updated if more information is provided.