UPDATE: Northbound Highway 99 reopened following arrest: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All northbound lanes of Highway 99 have been reopened south of Olive Drive after a person believed armed with a gun abandoned their vehicle and was arrested, according to sheriff’s officials.

The closure of the lanes was reported at about 3:15 p.m. after the person abandoned the vehicle on the highway. Deputies were searching for the firearm, and Bakersfield police and the CHP were assisting in the investigation, according to sheriff’s officials.

The lanes reopened a short time later.