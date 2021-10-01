LA County firefighters arrive with rescue cushion for person on overpass

UPDATE (9:13 a.m.): Los Angeles County firefighters have entered the closure and are under the overpass with a rescue cushion.

Northbound 99 is being detoured onto Wible Road then to California Avenue, where drivers can get back on the highway.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – An incident involving a person standing on an overpass at Belle Terrace has caused a major traffic delay on northbound Highway 99 since it began Thursday evening.

According to California Highway Patrol, the northbound lanes of Highway 99 are closed between Pacheco Road and Belle Terrace. Traffic is being diverted at White Lane.

The incident began shortly after 9 p.m. with reports of a person on the wrong side of the fence on the overpass at Belle Terrace, CHP said.

Los Angeles County firefighters were headed to the scene to assist, CHP said at 7:45 a.m.

It’s unclear when the traffic will be cleared, according to CHP. You’re asked to avoid the area.