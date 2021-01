BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says 48-year-old Gerardo Zavala, whose parole from prison was criticized by the Tulare County District Attorney's Office, was released into ICE custody Thursday.

Zavala is one of several men convicted for the death of Eric Jones, who was 17 years old when he was kidnapped and tortured in Delano before being driven to Tulare County and shot 10 times. Two men, Gerardo and Juan Soto of Delano, are still wanted after they apparently escaped to Mexico after Jones' death. Zavala was sentenced for second-degree murder and other charges in 2006, while co-defendants Jorge Vidal, Keith Seriales, and Daniel Portugal were sentenced to life in prison. Tyrone Ebaniz, whose confession led to the other arrests in the case, was sentenced 15 years for kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.