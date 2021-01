BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All northbound lanes of Highway 99 are blocked south of the Hosking Avenue exit due to a fallen tree, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said in a tweet to expect delays in the area.

All northbound lanes of SR99 south of Hosking Ave are blocked due to a fallen tree. Expect delays! pic.twitter.com/ykEryw9HHn — CHP Bakersfield (@BakersfieldChp) January 20, 2021

This is a developing story.