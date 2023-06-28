BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re looking for ways to cool off this summer, look no further than the North of the River spray parks.

According to NOR, the spray parks are open through the summer months everyday for 4 hours, which the district says allows for a 60% reduction in water use based on the 2021 full operation schedule.

The spray parks are open and located at the following locations:

Madison Grove Park, 10115 Norris Rd., 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Riverview Park, 401 Willow Drive, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

San Lauren Park, 4101 Mohawk St., 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Silver Oak Park, 15855 Opus One Drive, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Emerald Cove Park, 4303 Patton Way, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

North Meadows Park, 3300 McCray St., 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Polo Community Park, 11801 Noriega Rd., 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sears Park, 444 Norris Rd., 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All NOR spray parks will be open until Sept. 25. Visit NOR’s website to find the closest spray park near you.