BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 50th annual North of the River Christmas Parade was held Saturday morning.

The cherished tradition began at 10 a.m. on southbound North Chester Avenue between China Grade Loop and East Norris Road.

This year’s golden jubilee featured numerous bands and community organizations, with the theme being “A Christmas Carol.”

In case you missed it, the parade was live streamed on social media. Those interested are able to watch a replay of the parade on NOR’s Facebook page.