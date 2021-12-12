North of the River district hosts its 2021 Christmas parade in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The North of the River Recreational District held its 48th annual Christmas Parade Saturday in Oildale.

The parade began in front of North High School with hundreds of viewers watching along the parade route to Minner Avenue. Marching bands, youth dance teams, and The Grinch himself made their way along the route.

This year’s parade theme was “Elves on the Shelves.”

Former North of the River district board member Barbara Roberson was the parade’s Grand Marshall.

Organizers say more 1,100 participated in this year’s parade.

