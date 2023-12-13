BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There are special mailboxes at the community centers in the North of the River Recreation and Park District that send letters straight to Santa.

The North of the River Letters can be dropped off through Dec. 20, but if letters are dropped off by this Thursday, they might just receive a reply from the big man in red himself. Be sure your return address is clear and legible on the letter you send.

The mailbox at RiverLakes Ranch Community Center is available 24 hours a day, while the other community center mailboxes can be found inside from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We`re thrilled to continue our beloved program,” says Bret Haney, NOR General Manager. “Whether you’re crafting heartfelt letters, building wish lists, or creating festive drawings, our program ensures that the spirit of the season reaches every home in the North of the River community.”

