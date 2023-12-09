BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 50th annual North of the River Christmas Parade is happening Saturday in Bakersfield.

The cherished tradition takes place at 10 a.m. on southbound North Chester Avenue between China Grade Loop and East Norris Road. This year, the golden jubilee will feature numerous music groups and community organizations, according to parade organizers.

The theme this year is “Christmas Carol.” The full parade will be live streamed on the North of the River Facebook account.

Road closures near the event will begin around 8 a.m., and will affect China Grade Loop west of McCray Street and North Chester Avenue between China Grade Loop and Washington Avenue, organizers say.